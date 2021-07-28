Head-To-Head Review: Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Lucira Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$14.73 million ($5.42) -1.34 Lucira Health $270,000.00 1,261.48 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.57

Achieve Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health. Achieve Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences N/A -72.16% -65.77% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Achieve Life Sciences and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Achieve Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 500.00%. Lucira Health has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences beats Lucira Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.