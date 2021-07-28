Head to Head Review: Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elcom International and Synchronoss Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.23, suggesting a potential upside of 164.84%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Elcom International.

Profitability

This table compares Elcom International and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elcom International N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -6.80% 16.85% 1.55%

Risk and Volatility

Elcom International has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elcom International and Synchronoss Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $291.67 million 0.41 -$10.70 million ($0.28) -9.75

Elcom International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Elcom International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions. In addition, the company offers software development and customization services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

