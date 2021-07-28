Head-To-Head Survey: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) vs. State Street (NYSE:STT)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bridgewater Bancshares and State Street, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 State Street 0 6 6 0 2.50

Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. State Street has a consensus target price of $91.08, suggesting a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than State Street.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 24.75% 13.00% 1.20% State Street 20.21% 10.67% 0.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and State Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $120.67 million 3.76 $27.19 million $1.12 14.41 State Street $12.08 billion 2.47 $2.42 billion $6.70 12.79

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. State Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats State Street on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

