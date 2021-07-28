Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.