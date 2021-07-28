Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $32.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.