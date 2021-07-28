Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $214.72 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00031132 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00212506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00030225 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,118,955,545 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

