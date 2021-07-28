HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDELY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.43.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

