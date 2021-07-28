Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HSII opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSII. Truist raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

