Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Helen of Troy worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $102,000.

HELE stock opened at $222.41 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.10.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

