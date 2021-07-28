HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €66.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €66.00 ($77.65) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.17 ($64.90).

Shares of HLE opened at €58.48 ($68.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a one year high of €61.90 ($72.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of -15.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €57.49.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

