Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.90 Per Share

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Friday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HFEL stock opened at GBX 314.70 ($4.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 322.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Henderson Far East Income has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The stock has a market cap of £472.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.