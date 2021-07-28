Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.90 Per Share

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Friday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HFEL stock opened at GBX 314.70 ($4.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 322.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Henderson Far East Income has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The stock has a market cap of £472.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76.
Henderson Far East Income Company Profile
