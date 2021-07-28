Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.56.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

