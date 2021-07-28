Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. 477,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,003. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

