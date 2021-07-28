Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Heritage Insurance worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.