Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HXGBY traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 70,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $16.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.5403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

