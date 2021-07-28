Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $47.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.29.
Several brokerages have commented on HXL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.
In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:HXL opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.59 and a beta of 1.52.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.
