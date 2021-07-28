Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $47.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.29.

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HXL opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

