Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.73% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 103,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNLN opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

