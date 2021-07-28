Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.62-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.65. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.620-$3.730 EPS.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.60. 52,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,560. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.