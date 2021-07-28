Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. On average, analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HGV opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

