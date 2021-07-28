Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) & Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Critical Comparison

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Travel + Leisure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide $4.31 billion 8.31 -$715.00 million $0.10 1,285.00 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.25 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -60.06

Travel + Leisure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hilton Worldwide. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hilton Worldwide and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide 0 9 7 0 2.44 Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $112.41, indicating a potential downside of 12.52%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.61%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Hilton Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide -25.79% -2.24% -1.04% Travel + Leisure -4.17% -3.81% 0.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Travel + Leisure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 6,478 properties with 1,019,287 rooms in 119 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

