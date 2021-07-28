Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $595.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.37.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

