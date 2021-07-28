HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives $36.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of HFC opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

