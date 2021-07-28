HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives $36.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.10.
Several analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of HFC opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.
In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
