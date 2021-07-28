Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. 2,928,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,623. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.44.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

