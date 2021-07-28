Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HBCP opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $312.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

