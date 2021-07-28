Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. 180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $309.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

