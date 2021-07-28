HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 5,541 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $152,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $448.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 17.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

