Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HON stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,796. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.21 and a twelve month high of $234.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.
In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Honeywell International Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
