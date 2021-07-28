Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.23. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.