Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HKXCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HKXCY traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 116,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.81. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

