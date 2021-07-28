Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.29 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

