Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 132.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE HZAC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Horizon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $11.34.
Horizon Acquisition Company Profile
Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.
