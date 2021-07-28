Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 132.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE HZAC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Horizon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

