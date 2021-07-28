Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Shares of HRZN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. 149,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,246. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $342.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

