Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $222,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 83.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

