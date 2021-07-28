Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 46.75 ($0.61). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 4,886 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £80.13 million and a P/E ratio of 57.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.09.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

