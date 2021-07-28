H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

