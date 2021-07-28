HRT Financial LP Grows Stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 107.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $680.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

