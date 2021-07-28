HRT Financial LP Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLLS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Cellectis S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $590.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.