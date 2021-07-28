HRT Financial LP Invests $373,000 in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FORM stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

