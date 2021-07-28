HRT Financial LP Makes New $319,000 Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

