HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Wabash National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,869,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.