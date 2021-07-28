Hub Group (HUBG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.20-3.40 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.02. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.95.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

