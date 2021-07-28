Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

