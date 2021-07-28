IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAC stock opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Cowen upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.20.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

