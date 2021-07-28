ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Plans Dividend of $0.05

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0537 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE IBN traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,424,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

