IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

NYSE IEX traded down $6.58 on Wednesday, reaching $219.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,291. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.73. IDEX has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

