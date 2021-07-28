IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.570-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.360 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.93. 13,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $162.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.71.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

