iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILIAY. Berenberg Bank lowered iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

ILIAY stock remained flat at $$6.80 during trading on Wednesday. iliad has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3357 per share. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About iliad

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

