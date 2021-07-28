Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY21 guidance at $8.20-8.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITW stock opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $182.54 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Argus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

