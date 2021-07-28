Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $981.06 million to $1.01 billion. Illumina posted sales of $633.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,157. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Illumina by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $486.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.91. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.