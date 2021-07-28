ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $300,178.32 and $115,799.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,346,618 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.